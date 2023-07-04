Top stock picks | Century Textiles, Mankind Pharma on your radar

2 Min Read
Shrikant Chouhan's analysis and recommendations demonstrate his confidence in the growth prospects of both Century Textile and Industries and Mankind Pharma.
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, shared his insights on two stocks that he believes have the potential for significant growth in the near future. According to Chouhan, Century Textile and Industries and Mankind Pharma are poised for upward movement and present favorable investment opportunities.
Starting with Century Textile and Industries, Chouhan highlighted that the stock is currently trading between the range of Rs 890 and Rs 900. He expressed optimism that the stock has the potential to reach the next levels of Rs 950-960. Chouhan noted that the stock has completed its corrective pattern and is in a consolidation phase. Based on this formation, he anticipates that Century Textile and Industries will likely move towards Rs 950. Chouhan recommends buying the stock at the current levels, setting a stop loss around Rs 840.