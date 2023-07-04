CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTop stock picks | Century Textiles, Mankind Pharma on your radar

Top stock picks | Century Textiles, Mankind Pharma on your radar

Top stock picks | Century Textiles, Mankind Pharma on your radar
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Reema Tendulkar  Jul 4, 2023 2:24:26 PM IST (Published)

Shrikant Chouhan's analysis and recommendations demonstrate his confidence in the growth prospects of both Century Textile and Industries and Mankind Pharma.

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, shared his insights on two stocks that he believes have the potential for significant growth in the near future. According to Chouhan, Century Textile and Industries and Mankind Pharma are poised for upward movement and present favorable investment opportunities.

Live TV

Loading...

Starting with Century Textile and Industries, Chouhan highlighted that the stock is currently trading between the range of Rs 890 and Rs 900. He expressed optimism that the stock has the potential to reach the next levels of Rs 950-960. Chouhan noted that the stock has completed its corrective pattern and is in a consolidation phase. Based on this formation, he anticipates that Century Textile and Industries will likely move towards Rs 950. Chouhan recommends buying the stock at the current levels, setting a stop loss around Rs 840.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X