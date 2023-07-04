Top stock picks | Century Textiles, Mankind Pharma on your radar

Shrikant Chouhan's analysis and recommendations demonstrate his confidence in the growth prospects of both Century Textile and Industries and Mankind Pharma.

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, shared his insights on two stocks that he believes have the potential for significant growth in the near future. According to Chouhan, Century Textile and Industries and Mankind Pharma are poised for upward movement and present favorable investment opportunities.

