Centrum Broking's Anil Sarin: Expect a bull run; prefer ICICI Bank over other private sector lenders
Updated : November 25, 2019 09:52 AM IST
The frequency of bad news relating to corporate developments and NBFC liquidity has reduced, which is turning the sentiment positive, said Sarin.
Sarin likes ICICI Bank over HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, based on its profit improvement potential and comfortable valuation.
