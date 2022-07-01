Earnings headwinds on cards for cement makers despite demand boost in June

Shares of cement companies — including the likes of UltraTech Cement, ACC, Shree Cement, Ambuja Cements and JK Cement — rose on Friday on optimism on improving demand.

The risk to earnings estimates, however, stems from the increase in supply that is depressing prices, according to Jefferies.

The brokerage has already said that the "hikes are not sustaining and costs remain elevated" thereby posting a downward risk on earning estimates.

Early last month, CLSA said that listed cement companies reported eight percent year-on-year (YoY) volume growth in the year ended 2022. Profitability fell 13 percent on a year-on-year basis during the year on the inability to pass on sharp cost inflation, according to the brokerage.

The cement industry is on the cusp of another round of consolidation with the Adani group taking over Holcim group companies Ambuja and ACC, and UltraTech recently announcing more capacity expansion, it said.

"Large players, which continue to gain share and have stronger balance sheets to withstand lower profitability, are better placed," according to the CLSA report dated June 6.

The all-India average price declined three percent month-on-month in May 2022, CLSA said.

It also said that multiple markets saw a declined on account of weak demand, with the smallest drop being in the western region and the largest in the central region.