Cement Stock Prices: ACC, Shree Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement, JK Cement, Ambuja Cements and Ramco Cements slumped around 2-6 percent after UltraTech Cement's capex announcement which sparked concerns of further increase in competition.

Shares of UltraTech Cement opened more than 2 percent higher on Friday after the company announced its expansion plan. However, the cement maker's stock could not hold on to early gains and tumbled over 3 percent.

At 12:15 PM, the stock was trading 3.92 percent lower at Rs 5,772 per share on the BSE.

The company on Thursday said its Board of Directors has approved a capital expenditure plan of Rs 12,886 crore towards increasing capacity by 22.6 metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) with a mix of brown field and green field expansion.

This would be achieved by setting-up integrated and grinding units as well as bulk terminals, said the cement flagship company of Aditya Birla Group.

The announcement came after the Adani Group agreed to buy Swiss building materials maker Holcim's stake in Ambuja Cements and ACC for $10.5 billion ( Rs 80,000 crore) last month.

The Holcim deal — one of the largest acquisitions by an Indian group — makes Adani Group the second-largest cement maker in the country after UltraTech Cement.

The race among cement makers to increase their capacity comes as the Centre would be spending a whopping Rs 7.5 trillion to build roads and ports to boost growth.

Meanwhile, cement stocks such as ACC, Shree Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement, JK Cement, Ambuja Cements and Ramco Cements slumped around 2-6 percent after UltraTech Cement's capex announcement which sparked concerns of further increase in competition.

Jefferies, Goldman Sachs, CLSA and Citi have a ‘buy’ call on UltraTech Cement shares while Morgan Stanley has an ‘overweight’ recommendation on the stock.

Jefferies believes that UltraTech Cement’s expansion plan might put pressure on the overall industry realisation and profit. It sees more headwinds for smallcap and midcap companies and expects more consolidation in the cement sector in the near to medium term.

Goldman Sachs said that the capacity expansion plan confirms UltraTech Cement’s leadership position among peers and believes that the company will remain the number one domestic cement producer. The announcement also pointed to a consolidation of capacity share towards large producers, the brokerage firm highlighted.

Goldman Sachs has recently turned cautious on the cement sector with UltraTech Cement as the only ‘buy’.

CLSA also believes that this expansion move will strengthen UltraTech Cement’s position in the sector. It expects further consolidation in the sector and says aggressive expansion may keep utilisations low while adding that companies with strong balance sheets and growth visibility are better placed in such an environment.

Citi pointed out that lack of pricing strength could hurt smaller players but growth targets of large players could also encourage mergers and acquisitions.

Morgan Stanley said that the expansion plan is in-line with its thesis of uptrend in demand momentum that will be seen going ahead.

A look at the ratings and target prices set by brokerage firms:

Brokerage Firm Rating Target Price 1 Jefferies Buy 7,275 2 Goldman Sachs Buy 7,070 3 Morgan Stanley Overweight 8,800 4 Citi Buy 7,600 5 CLSA Buy 7,640

“The current phase of consolidation which the industry is going through has to be driven by the top five players adding capacities. UltraTech is doing it, Shree Cement and Dalmia Cement is already on that path. ACC and Ambuja have also recently announced brownfield expansions and intentions to do more capex,” said Rajesh Ravi, Instl Research Analyst-Cement, HDFC Securities.

“Yes, headwinds for some of the smaller players where there's a large leverage for them... Things are going to be slightly difficult, but overall, from a three to five year perspective, this is to be taken positively that the industry is getting more and more consolidated," he said.