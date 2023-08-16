Cello World files DRHP with Sebi for Rs 1,750 crore IPO

The IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 1,750 crore by the promoter and other selling shareholders. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

Mumbai-based Cello World Ltd has filed its Draft Red Herring prospectus (DRHP) with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The OFS comprises of up to Rs 300 crore by Pradeep Ghisulal Rathod, up to Rs 670 crore by Pankaj Ghisulal Rathod, up to Rs 380 crore by Gaurav Pradeep Rathod, up to Rs 200 crore by Sangeeta Pradeep Rathod, up to Rs 100 crore by Babita Pankaj Rathod, and up to Rs 100 crore by Ruchi Gaurav Rathod.

Gaurav Pradeep holds 25.73 percent stake in the household products and stationery maker, while Pankaj Ghisulal has 16.24 percent and Pradeep Ghisulal hold 12.86 percent.

The issue will provide Cello World with the necessary funds to expand its product range and improve its distribution network. The funds raised through the IPO will also help the company reduce its debt and enhance its financial position.

Cello World, which competes with the likes of Milton, La Opala and Borosil, is backed by ICICI Venture, the alternative investment arm of ICICI Bank.

The issue includes a reservation of up to Rs 10 crore for subscription by eligible employees.

About 50 percent of the public offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional bidders and about 35 percent of the issue is available for allocation to retail investors.

Financials

For the fiscal year 2023, the consolidated revenue from operations rose 32 percent to Rs 1796.69 crore as against Rs 1,359 crore a year ago. Net profit increased by 29.86 percent from Rs 219.52 crore in fiscal 2022 to Rs 285 crore in fiscal 2023. The firm had the highest ROCE amongst the peers in FY 2021 and FY 2023 and highest EBITDA margin for fiscal 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar.

About the company

Cello World owns 55 percent in Cello Wimplast, a listed entity in the Indian stock market.

The Mumbai-based firm boasts an extensive product portfolio across three key categories: consumer houseware, writing instruments and stationery, and moulded furniture and related products.

Additionally, the company has expanded its product portfolio to include bathroom accessories, air purifiers, vegetable and fruit washers, and UV sanitisers.

Cello World has also entered the furniture segment, offering a wide range of products such as chairs, dining tables, desks, stools, and storage furniture.

The company's diversified product portfolio has helped it establish a strong market presence in the Indian consumer goods industry.