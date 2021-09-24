CCI fines United Breweries, Carlsberg in price fixing case

India's antitrust watchdog on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 7.5 billion (USD 102 million) on beer giant United Breweries and Rs 1.2 billion on Carlsberg India in a case related to cartelisation of beer prices in the country.

Commenting on the development, a company spokesperson said, "We can confirm that the CCI has passed the judgement today. We are currently reviewing it with our lawyers and have no further comments at this point."

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2018 raided the offices of the brewers and started an inquiry. The order casts a shadow on the brewers in a key growth market worth USD 7 billion.

(With input from Reuters.)