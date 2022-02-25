CBI says NSE Himalayan yogi none other than Anand Subramanian

After his arrest, since Anand Subramanian, former NSE GOO, was not sharing the required login details, the CBI deployed a cyber unit of its forensic team for analysis. This team tracked the IP addresses of Subramanian's emails and of those emails that were written by the 'yogi' to former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna.

Central Bureau of Investigation sources told CNBC-TV18 on Friday that its investigations have revealed that Anand Subramanian, former Group Operating Officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), was the person who created the email id rigyajursama@outlook.com.

Ramkrishna used to transfer NSE's confidential information from rchitra@icloud.com, CBI sources told CNBC-TV18. Sebi has not yet made it clear who they think the 'yogi' could be. The is the second agency that has said Subramanian was in fact the Himalayan yogi former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna was sharing sensitive market details with. E&Y had also confirmed the same.

Subramanian was arrested early on Friday by the CBI. During the day, CBI sources told CNBC TV-18 Subramanian was not cooperating with the agency. As per CBI sources, when asked about his login details, he said that he did not remember his login ID and password anymore.

As Subramanian was not sharing the required details, CBI had deployed a cyber unit of its forensic team for analysis. This team tracked the IP addresses of Subramanian's emails and of those emails that were written by the 'yogi' to Ramkrishna.

After arresting Subramanian, CBI teams once again visited former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna. CBI teams reached her Mumbai residence at 7.30 am on Friday and once again questioned her. CBI has summoned NSE officials again. After that CBI will again question Ravi Narain and then the agency will record the statements of E&Y and Deloitte officials.

CBI filed an FIR in the case in 2018. It all started in December 2015 when the SEBI started receiving complaints regarding irregularities in the co-location facility of NSE and also regarding the promotion of Subramanian to the position of GOO. Subramanian, who had no exposure to capital markets and was a mid-level manager at Balmer and Lawrie earning Rs 15 lakh per annum, was onboarded at NSE with a Rs 1.68-crore package.