Cautious on select consumption stocks; would prefer 3-player telecom market: Edelweiss’ Aditya Narain

Aditya Narain, head of research-institutional equities at Edelweiss Securities is cautious on select consumption stocks post the run in the last month.

Aditya Narain, head of research-institutional equities at Edelweiss Securities is cautious on select consumption stocks post the run in the last month.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “I would be a little cautious on the market. I would be in sectors where demand is much more obvious and visible, and in many senses, I would not be putting more money and I would be just sitting back a bit.”

On telecom space, Narain said, “For the greater good of the economy, greater choice, greater investment capability, I would rather be at a three-player or more market than a two-player market; even though from a stock perspective, it might work very well, the narrower the market is.”

Narain likes insurance stocks as there is huge potential in India.

“As a theme, we do tend to like it. We tend to see some performance come in that space and that will stay. I think this is also one of those sectors that is seeing so much structural efficiency coming out both in marketing and in managing costs that that itself tends to give a bit of cushion beyond the broader pool of money that they have to tap into,” he said.

For the entire interview, watch the video