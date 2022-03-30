Cautious on EMs; bullish on technology, healthcare sectors: Wells Fargo

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Gary Schlossberg, Global Strategist, Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said that he is cautious on emerging markets (EMs) at the moment as it could become a risk-off trade. He continues to be positive on technology and healthcare sectors.

Gary Schlossberg, Global Strategist, Wells Fargo Investment Institute, on Wednesday, said that he is cautious about emerging markets (EMs) at the moment as it could become a risk-off trade.

As far as the US market is concerned, Schlossberg highlighted that there’s plenty of uncertainty owing to the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation, and the Federal Reserve chasing that inflation down with multiple rounds of interest rate increases. He expects 6 interest rate hikes by the US Fed this year. He stressed that the Fed needed to be cautious about being over aggressive on interest rate hikes.

He said, “The market is going to be whipsawed not only by what happens in Ukraine but they also have to deal with high and rising inflation globally and the in the US and the Federal Reserve chasing that inflation higher with multiple rounds of interest rate increases.”

On the US bond market, he expects the yields to move higher. Additionally, he mentioned that they have become more defensive in a fixed income portfolio.

“We expect to see bond yields moving higher. I know they are off their peaks a few days ago, but with the Federal Reserve expected to raise rates with a companion announcement likely in May that the Fed will be winding down its balance sheet. We do expect to see yields continuing to trend higher over the course of the year and we are positioned in our fixed income portfolios accordingly; we have become more defensive there,” said Schlossberg.

Among sectors, he mentioned that he continues to be positive on the technology and healthcare sectors. “We continue to look favourably at the technology sector. We are becoming a bit more cautious of late with financials, communication services and becoming a bit more favourable towards the healthcare industry,” he said.

