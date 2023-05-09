English
Castrol India Q1 Results: Profit drops 11.3% at Rs 202.5 crore

Castrol India Q1 Results: Profit drops 11.3% at Rs 202.5 crore
Castrol India follows a calendar year basis (January to December) for its financial reporting. Its performance was impacted by the inflationary pressures, high input costs and fluctuating forex.

Castrol India on Tuesday reported an 11.3 percent decline in net profit at Rs 202.5 crore for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. It had posted a profit of Rs 228 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The performance was impacted by the inflationary pressures, high input costs and fluctuating forex.

Castrol India follows a calendar year basis (January to December) for its financial reporting. For the first quarter, the automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturing company’s revenue from operations grew by 4.7 percent to Rs 1,293.9 crore in the reported quarter against Rs 1,235.7 crore posted last year.
Castrol India’s EBITDA declined by 7 percent to Rs 295.1 crore against Rs 317.2 crore posted last year. Its margin stood at 22.8 percent against 25.7 percent posted last year.
