CarTrade Tech IPO subscribed 56% so far on Day 2

Multichannel mobility platform CarTrade Tech's initial public offer was subscribed 56 percent so far on Tuesday, the second day of the bidding process. The CarTrade IPO, which opened on August 9, will close for subscription on Wednesday, August 11.

Shares in the IPO are being offered in the price band of Rs 1,585–1,618 per unit.

By 12:35 pm, the CarTrade Tech IPO received 72.97 lakh bids as against the issue size of 1.30 crore shares, marking subscription of 56 percent, the exchange data showed.

While the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers saw subscription of 1 percent, that for non-institutional investors saw subscription of 3 percent. The quota reserved for retail investors was subscribed 63 percent.

The Rs 2,998.51-crore IPO of CarTrade Tech is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 18,532,216 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

