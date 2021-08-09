CarTrade Tech IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? Here's what brokerages say

Multichannel mobility platform CarTrade Tech made its debut in the market on Monday with its Rs 2,998.51 crore initial public offering (IPO). CarTrade Tech incorporated in 2000, functions as a host of sorts connecting new car owners and used car owners via the platform in the buying and selling of their vehicles.

While the company’s public issue will open for bidding from August 9 and conclude on August 11, the price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,585–1,618 per equity share.

While 50 percent portion of the total offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 has been allotted to non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35 percent of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Here’s what brokerages have to say about CarTrade Tech’s IPO:

Angel Broking

In terms of valuations, the post-issue FY2021 PE works out 73.4x to (at the upper end of the issue price band). There are no listed peers for comparison. However, the company is doing better compared to its unlisted peers in terms of financials. We believe the company has a strong brand, better technology platforms, and a profitable & scalable business model. Hence, we recommend a ‘subscribe’ rating on the issue.

ICICI Direct

CarTrade Tech offers a unique play on the rising digitisation of new and pre-owned vehicle transaction value chain/ecosystem. Given the prevailing preference for digital platforms including the recent listings, we assign a ‘subscribe’ rating to the issue for listing gains.

According to the brokerage, long-term wealth generation at CTT will be a function of scalability, relevance, and journey towards healthier return ratios.

Choice Equity Broking

At the higher price band of Rs 1,618, CarTrade is demanding an EV/Sales multiple of 26.6x, which we feel is attractive considering its scalable business model, profitable operations and business growth opportunities in the auto sector value chain. Thus we assign a ‘subscribe’ rating for the issue.

Marwadi Financial Services

The company has a profitable and scalable business model with a focus on data science to provide superior solutions and is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of the automotive sector and digitalisation. We assign a 'subscribe' rating to this IPO.

Anand Rathi

At the upper end of the price band (Rs 1,618 per share), the issue is offered at 4.4x P/BV and 29.6x EV/sales, and 73.4x P/E (price-to-earnings). If we exclude accounting adjustments for deferred tax and attribute it to equity, the asking price is at a P/E of around 199.26x to its FY21 earnings, with a market cap of Rs 7,415.95 crore, which shows the issue is priced exorbitantly.

However, considering the prospects of the company and since having the first-mover advantage, the brokerage assigned a 'subscribe' rating, saying investors can invest in this company with a medium- to long-term perspective.