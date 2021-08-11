CarTrade Tech IPO day 3: Issue subscribed 4.79 times so far, retail category booked 2.05 times

The initial public offering (IPO) by CarTrade Tech Ltd saw continued support from investors as the issue was subscribed 4.79 times so far on Wednesday, the final day of the bidding.

At 1 pm, while the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 2.37 times, that of non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 14.43 times. The public issue was subscribed 2.05 times in the retail category.

Warburg Pincus and Temasek-backed CarTrade Tech's public issue is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 18,532,216 equity shares worth Rs 2,998.51 crore by promoters and existing shareholders.

The company has set a price band of Rs 1,585-1,618, seeking a market valuation of Rs 7,416 crore at the upper end.

Before the float, the company has raised funds via private placement in form of preference shares at Rs 825.13 in October, and in form of equity shares at Rs 1,376.80 in April.

CarTrade Tech incorporated in 2000, functions as a host of sorts connecting new car owners and used car owners via the platform in the buying and selling of their vehicles.

Angel Broking recommended a ‘subscribe’ rating on the issue and said that the company is doing better compared to its unlisted peers in terms of financials. The brokerage also said that CarTrade has a strong brand, better technology platforms, and a profitable & scalable business model.