CarTrade IPO share allotment likely tomorrow; here's how to check status

The share allotment of CarTrade Tech initial public offer (IPO) is expected to take place on August 17.

Once the share allotment of the IPO is finalised, the status can be checked online at either the BSE website or at the official registrar Link Intime's website. The BSE link to check one's share allotment status is bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Subscribers who want to check application status online at the official registrar Link Intime's website can log in at the link — https://linkintime.co.in.

CarTrade Tech's IPO was subscribed 20.29 times on the closing day of the subscription. The three-day IPO received bids for 26,31,74,823 shares against 1,29,72,552 shares on offer, as per exchanges data.

The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 35.45 times subscription, while the portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 41 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) quota was subscribed 2.75 times. The Rs 2,998.51-crore initial public offer (IPO) of up to 18,532,216 equity shares, was in a price range of Rs 1,585-1,618 per share.

The CarTrade platform allows customers to buy and sell used cars as well as new cars. The firm is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services through its brands -- CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTradeExchange, Adroit Auto, and AutoBiz.

Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) were the managers of the offer.

-With inputs from PTI