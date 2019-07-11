Market
Care Ratings downgrades ratings of Cox & Kings
Updated : July 11, 2019 11:08 PM IST
The company said its long-term facilities of Rs 1,760 crore have been downgraded from CARE C to CARE D rating, which denotes instruments that are in default or are expected to be in default, it added.
