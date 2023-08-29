Shares of Capacite Infraprojects surged more than 4 percent on Tuesday after the company, along with its joint venture partner, bagged a new order worth Rs 575 crore from state-run Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL).

The contract is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project in the Maldives, which will be completed in 18 months, Capacit'e Infraprojects said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Capacit'e Infraprojects will have a 51 percent stake in the joint venture and its partner entity, Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd, will own the remaining 49 percent.

Capacite lnfraprojects is a leading building construction company with a presence in Delhi-NCR, Goa, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Pune. The company has a specialisation in the construction of super high-rise buildings.

"We are delighted to add another prestigious public sector client. At Capacite, it's our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing and new clients, " the company's managing director Rahul Katyal said.

In June, the company won an order worth Rs 452.5 crore for the construction of residential and commercial towers in Delhi-NCR. The order was secured from a reputed private sector client, the company disclosed.

In February, the construction firm bagged a contract worth Rs 181.36 crore from state-owned oil company Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for the construction of residential towers in Mumbai.

Earlier, Capacite lnfraprojects received an order in January from Ashar Ventures for the construction of a 60-storied residential tower, Ashar Pulse, in Thane for a contract value of Rs 203 crore.

Shares of Capacite Infraprojects were trading 4.23 percent higher at Rs 204.5 apiece on BSE at 12:23 PM.

