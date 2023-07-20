Canara Bank, Sun Pharma, Indian Hotels, M&M, Bajaj Finance, Mphasis top stocks to buy, say analysts

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these stock recommendations for Thursday’s trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Canara Bank. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 333 for an upside target of Rs 351. Shares have gained more than 11 percent in the last month.

Second stock on Thakkar’s buy list is Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. He recommends this stock to buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,069 and a price target between Rs 1,110. The stock is up more than 9 percent over the last month.

Indian Hotels is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 417 and a stop loss of Rs 394. The stock has gained over 2 percent in the last month.

Finally, Thakkar recommends a buy on Mphasis with a stop loss of Rs 2,145 for an upside target of Rs 2,225. Shares of Mphasis have gained more than 14 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) as it had a decent rally and a small consolidation which should break on the upside. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,500. Shares have gained more than 10 percent over the last month.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani as it made new highs yesterday. One should wait for an intraday dip in the session today to go long in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 1,050.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on LIC Housing Finance. The stock has been falling. Anything that falls in the bull market is not very good, it is not bullish. One can consider an intraday short with a stop loss above Rs 394. Shares are down more than 1 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Trent, which had a decent correction and is probably resuming its upmove post that correction. He advises a stop loss of Rs 1,650. Shares of Trent have remained flat over the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia also has a buy call on Indian Hotels with a stop loss of Rs 392 and a price target of Rs 415 on the upside.

Additionally, he has a buy recommendation on Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 7,430 and a target of Rs 7,900-7,950. Shares are up more than 4 percent in the last month.

Lastly, he recommends buy on Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 332 and a target of Rs 353.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.