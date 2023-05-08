Canara Bank Q4 net profit rises 90% on-year, NII up 23%; Rs 12 per share dividend declared

Canara Bank has declared 18 dividends since July 7, 2003. In the past 12 months, the lender has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 6.50 per share on June 15, 2022

Public sector lender Canara Bank on Monday reported a 90 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 3,175 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 2023. The bank's net profit stood at Rs 1,666 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

The PSB's operating profit came in at Rs 7,252 crore during the quarter under review, registering a growth of 17 percent on-year.

The bank's net interest income or NII, which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, surged 23 percent YoY to Rs 8,616 crore for the reporting quarter as compared to Rs 7,006 crore in the year-ago period.

The lender improved its asset quality over a year ago period as gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio reduced to 5.35 percent in the fourth quarter, down from 5.89 percent at the end of March last year.

Net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio has also declined to 1.73 percent as of March 2023 from 2.65 percent as of March 2022.

Canara Bank's provision coverage ratio (PCR) came in at 87.31 percent at the end of the March quarter as compared to 84.17 percent in the same quarter a year ago.

The PSB has also recommended a dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for fiscal 2022-23, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the bank.

Canara Bank has declared 18 dividends since July 7, 2003. In the past 12 months, the lender has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 6.50 per share on June 15, 2022.

Considering the bank's performance, the board has permitted to pay 15 days salary as Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) to the employees.

Shares of Canara Bank Ltd closed 1.37 percent lower at Rs 314.20 apiece on Monday. The stock rose 10.91 percent in the last one month, while it fell 6.53 percent on a year-to-date basis.