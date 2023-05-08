Canara Bank Q4 net profit rises 90% on-year, NII up 23%; Rs 12 per share dividend declared

Canara Bank has declared 18 dividends since July 7, 2003. In the past 12 months, the lender has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 6.50 per share on June 15, 2022

Public sector lender Canara Bank on Monday reported a 90 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 3,175 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 2023. The bank's net profit stood at Rs 1,666 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

The PSB's operating profit came in at Rs 7,252 crore during the quarter under review, registering a growth of 17 percent on-year.

The bank's net interest income or NII, which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, surged 23 percent YoY to Rs 8,616 crore for the reporting quarter as compared to Rs 7,006 crore in the year-ago period.