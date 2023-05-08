Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 at 5-month closing high
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsCanara Bank Q4 net profit rises 90% on year, NII up 23%; Rs 12 per share dividend declared

Canara Bank Q4 net profit rises 90% on-year, NII up 23%; Rs 12 per share dividend declared

Canara Bank Q4 net profit rises 90% on-year, NII up 23%; Rs 12 per share dividend declared
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  May 8, 2023 4:00:52 PM IST (Updated)

Canara Bank has declared 18 dividends since July 7, 2003. In the past 12 months, the lender has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 6.50 per share on June 15, 2022

Public sector lender Canara Bank on Monday reported a 90 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 3,175 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 2023. The bank's net profit stood at Rs 1,666 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The PSB's operating profit came in at Rs 7,252 crore during the quarter under review, registering a growth of 17 percent on-year.
The bank's net interest income or NII, which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, surged 23 percent YoY to Rs 8,616 crore for the reporting quarter as compared to Rs 7,006 crore in the year-ago period.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X