homemarket NewsThis analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on Canara Bank, PNB, Oberoi Realty and L&T Finance
market | Mar 6, 2023 9:51 AM IST

This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on Canara Bank, PNB, Oberoi Realty and L&T Finance

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   Mar 6, 2023 9:51 AM IST (Published)
Mini

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these buy and sell recommendations for the Monday trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Canara Bank. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 299.50 for an upside target of Rs 320. Shares have gained over 3 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Punjab National Bank (PNB) with a stop loss of Rs 50 for an upside target Rs 55. The stock has remained flat over the last month.
The other buy recommendations is on Oberoi Realty with a stop loss of Rs 876 for an upside target of Rs 920. Shares of Oberoi Realty have gained over 8 percent over the last month.
L&T Finance Holdings is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 96 and a stop loss of Rs 90. The stock has gained over 2 percent in the last month.
From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in ACC. The stock seems to be coming out of a very long correction. He advises traders to buy this stock keeping a stop loss of Rs 1,800. Shares have declined over 3 percent over the last month.
Havells is another buy call from Sukhani. After a big rally, the stock has been moving in a trading range for almost three months. That range, given the slightly upbeat nature of the market, should break on the upside. He recommends this as a positional trade. So one should not expect and not look at it as an intraday trade. For this, Sukhani advises a stop loss of Rs 1,135. Shares of Havells have remained flat over the last month.
IDFC First Bank is also a buying opportunity according to Sudarshan Sukhani. The stock is probably completing a brief correction. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 55. The stock has declined over 4 percent in the last one month.
Lastly, Sukhani recommends to buy Manappuram Finance on dips. He advises a stop loss of Rs 101. Shares of UltraTech Cement have declined over 7 percent over the last month.
From Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia has a buy call on State Bank of India (SBI) with a stop loss of Rs 550 and a price target of Rs 590 on the upside. The stock has gained over 3 percent in the past month.
Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 103 and for an upside target of Rs 112. Shares have gained over 14 percent over the last month.
Lastly, he recommends to buy Zydus Lifesciences. He advises a stop loss of Rs 463 for an upside target of Rs 500. The stock was up around 1 percent in last month.
