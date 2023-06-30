Can Nifty IT take comfort from its largest market being on the mend?

If the US consumer confidence is improving, and banks financial position can weather the most severe recession, then is it possible that US corporate decision making and spending comes back in H2FY24?

Nifty IT index rallied three percent this week, of which two percent came on Friday itself. This follows the extremely strong US macro data, whether its US GDP increasing at a 2.0 percent annualised rate last quarter, which was revised up from the 1.3 percent pace reported last month and higher than estimate of 1.4 percent, or the US initial jobless claims print once again showcasing the strength of the US labour market or latest consumer confidence reading which was at the highest level since Jan 2022.

Even the stress test data on the US banks should give analysts a lot of comfort. All the 23 big banks in the US passed the Federal reserve stress test. Remember, it was the weakness in the US regional banks which led the decline in discretionary spend, projects being put on hold in the fourth quarter. There was weakness in other sectors like telecom and hitech too, but it was negative sentiment was dominated by the US banks.

