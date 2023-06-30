CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsCan Nifty IT take comfort from its largest market being on the mend?

Can Nifty IT take comfort from its largest market being on the mend?

Can Nifty IT take comfort from its largest market being on the mend?
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Reema Tendulkar  Jun 30, 2023 9:08:39 PM IST (Published)

If the US consumer confidence is improving, and banks financial position can weather the most severe recession, then is it possible that US corporate decision making and spending comes back in H2FY24?

Nifty IT index rallied three percent this week, of which two percent came on Friday itself. This follows the extremely strong US macro data, whether its US GDP increasing at a 2.0 percent annualised rate last quarter, which was revised up from the 1.3 percent pace reported last month and higher than estimate of 1.4 percent, or the US initial jobless claims print once again showcasing the strength of the US labour market or latest consumer confidence reading which was at the highest level since Jan 2022.

Live TV

Loading...

Even the stress test data on the US banks should give analysts a lot of comfort. All the 23 big banks in the US passed the Federal reserve stress test. Remember, it was the weakness in the US regional banks which led the decline in discretionary spend, projects being put on hold in the fourth quarter. There was weakness in other sectors like telecom and hitech too, but it was negative sentiment was dominated by the US banks.
If the US consumer confidence is improving, and banks financial position can weather the most severe recession, then is it possible that US corporate decision making and spending comes back in H2FY24?
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X