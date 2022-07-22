    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Can Fin stocks soar as assets under management at 5-year high

    Can Fin stocks soar as assets under management at 5-year high

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    Can Fin Homes shares soar over 5 percent on Friday after the housing finance firm posted robust results. The company’s stocks have grown more than 12 percent in the five days and 35 percent growth in the past month.

    Can Fin stocks soar as assets under management at 5-year high
    Can Fin Homes Ltd shares jumped over 5 percent on Friday after the housing finance firm reported stronger-than-expected results for the April-June quarter driven by a rise in yields and growth in asset under management (AUM).
    The company's AUM for the June quarter was at over a five-year high with growth rate of 23.9 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year. The total market value of the investments that an organisation manages on behalf of its clients is known as AUM. If a company’s AUM is higher, it can be an indicator that the company is doing well and the investor may consider investing in it.
    Disbursements during the quarter Q1FY23 increased by 92.68 percent year on year. The value of gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) remains the best in the industry and stood at 0.65 percent
    Profit after tax (PAT) for the housing finance company had a 31.97 percent growth in the April-June quarter.
    "Focusing on our four strategic pillars — Growth, Asset Quality, Profitability, and Liquidity, we continue to follow prudent lending practices. We look ahead with renewed hope and enthusiasm as we maintain our credo of friendship finance and be a reliable housing finance partner for people from all sections of society," Girish Kousgi Managing Director & CEO of Can Fin Homes said in a press release.
    Can Fin Homes promoted by Canara Bank is a housing and finance company that is focused on primarily providing housing loans. The company’s stocks have grown more than 12 percent in the five days and 35 percent growth in the past month.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 200 pts and Nifty50 above 16,650 led by Reliance, ICICI Bank and HDFC twins

    Next Article

    Quick Heal climbs 10% as company announces share buyback

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng