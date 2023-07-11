This tech analyst sees upside in Can Fin Homes and Oberoi Realty

Market tech analysts, Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

Technical analyst Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls recently shared his insights on two prominent stocks, Can Fin Homes and Oberoi Realty, in an interview with CNBC-TV18. Uttekar emphasised their focus on the realty and housing space and provided his analysis on these stocks.

Starting with Can Fin Homes, Uttekar stated that both Canara Bank and Can Fin Homes appear to be in good shape. He revealed that they have recently taken long positions on Can Fin Homes futures for their clients. They anticipate the stock to continue its upward movement towards Rs 830, which prompted them to recommend building long positions

A stop loss at approximately Rs 775 was advised to manage risk. It's worth noting that the stock has already experienced a gain of over 5 percent in the past month.

Moving on to Oberoi Realty, Uttekar pointed out the stock's promising longer-term structure. After around two years of consolidation, it is now poised for a breakout. On the daily scale, a rising three formation is observed, which is considered a continuation pattern.

Uttekar projected a potential extension of the stock's upward movement towards Rs 1,080. Therefore, he recommended building long positions in Oberoi Realty and suggested setting a stop loss near Rs 1,026. Over the past month, shares of Oberoi Realty have already seen an increase of more than 7 percent.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.