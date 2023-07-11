This tech analyst sees upside in Can Fin Homes and Oberoi Realty

2 Min Read
Market tech analysts, Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.
Technical analyst Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls recently shared his insights on two prominent stocks, Can Fin Homes and Oberoi Realty, in an interview with CNBC-TV18. Uttekar emphasised their focus on the realty and housing space and provided his analysis on these stocks.
Live TV
Loading...
Starting with Can Fin Homes, Uttekar stated that both Canara Bank and Can Fin Homes appear to be in good shape. He revealed that they have recently taken long positions on Can Fin Homes futures for their clients. They anticipate the stock to continue its upward movement towards Rs 830, which prompted them to recommend building long positions.