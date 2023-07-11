CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeThis tech analyst sees upside in Can Fin Homes and Oberoi Realty News

This tech analyst sees upside in Can Fin Homes and Oberoi Realty

This tech analyst sees upside in Can Fin Homes and Oberoi Realty
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Jul 11, 2023 1:07:18 PM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

Technical analyst Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls recently shared his insights on two prominent stocks, Can Fin Homes and Oberoi Realty, in an interview with CNBC-TV18. Uttekar emphasised their focus on the realty and housing space and provided his analysis on these stocks.

Live TV

Loading...

Starting with Can Fin Homes, Uttekar stated that both Canara Bank and Can Fin Homes appear to be in good shape. He revealed that they have recently taken long positions on Can Fin Homes futures for their clients. They anticipate the stock to continue its upward movement towards Rs 830, which prompted them to recommend building long positions.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X