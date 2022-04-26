Cross
Campus Activewear IPO subscribed 1.24 times on first day

By PTI
Campus Activewear's IPO is entirely an Offer For Sale of up to 4,79,50,000 equity shares. The company garnered a little over Rs 418 crore from anchor investors on Monday.

The Initial Public Offer of athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear was subscribed 1.24 times on the first day on Tuesday. The public offer received bids for 4,18,33,005 shares against 3,36,25,000 shares on offer, according to data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The portion meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 1.88 times, while the category for non-institutional investors received 1.32 times subscription. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 9 percent.
The IPO is entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 4,79,50,000 equity shares. Those offering shares in the OFS include promoters — Hari Krishna Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal — and existing shareholders — TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd, QRG Enterprises Ltd, Rajiv Goel and Rajesh Kumar Gupta.
At present, promoters hold 78.21 percent stake in the company while TPG Growth and QRG Enterprises own 17.19 percent and 3.86 percent, respectively. Price range for the IPO is Rs 278-292 per share.
Campus Activewear on Monday garnered a little over Rs 418 crore from anchor investors. JM Financial, BofA Securities India, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the managers for the offer.
Campus Activewear introduced the brand 'Campus' in 2005 and offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family.
First Published:  IST
