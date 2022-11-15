HNIs bet on Campus Activewear; interest in metal stocks: What kept dealers busy on Tuesday

Shares of Campus Activewear have had a sharp correction from its 52-week high of Rs 629.30. The stock has declined over 30 percent in the last month.

The stock ended 4.6 percent lower on Tuesday as well.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that a few High Net Worth (HNI) investors have turned buyers within the stock at lower levels.

Within Touching Distance

The NSE Nifty 50 index is now within 200 points of its all-time high after ending 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, courtesy a surge in the last few minutes.

Dealing rooms suggest that flows are muted at the FII desk but certain sectors continue to remain well bid for.

One sector in particular has been the tyre companies that have done well during the September quarter with Balkrishna Industries being the only outlier with a weak performance. Even those shares ended 5 percent higher on Tuesday.

Another sector that remains well bid is the metal stocks. Shares of JSW Steel, Hindalco, and Tata Steel have gained anywhere between 10-18 percent over the last month.

Besides Campus Activewear, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

HBL Power: Shares ended 5.7 percent higher on Tuesday after a three-day losing run. A large block deal took place in the stock on Monday, which was a clean out trade from a long only fund. Dealers indicate that similar to Campus Activewear, leading HNI investors are buying this stock at lower levels.

Sapphire Foods: Shares of the operator of the Yum! franchisee ended lower on Tuesday. Dealing rooms suggest that a large block deal is expected soon in the stock once the pre-IPO lock-in ends. A leading foreign investor is looking to pare stake in the company through this block deal. Based on the company's September quarter shareholding pattern, foreign investors held 12.6 percent stake in the company.