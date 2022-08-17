Campus Activewear closes in the green as shares continue uptrend after strong Q1 results

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Campus Activewear's revenue for the April-June quarter stood at Rs 337.7 crore, rising 150 percent year on year. Net profit came in at Rs 28.6 crore, rising 14 times on a YoY basis, while EBITDA jumped more than 287 percent to Rs 62.2 crore.

The uptrend in Campus Activewear share price continued on Wednesday, with the sports and athleisure footwear company's stock surging as much as 6.3 percent in intra-day deals, a day after its stellar April-June quarter results.

Campus Activewear's revenue for the April-June quarter stood at Rs 337.7 crore, rising 150 percent year on year. Net profit came in at Rs 28.6 crore, rising 14 times on a YoY basis, while EBITDA jumped more than 287 percent to Rs 62.2 crore.

Campus Activewear's average selling price (ASP) grew by 3 percent in the first quarter on an yearly basis, while volumes jumped 141 percent.

In fact, the company's sales in products above Rs 1,500 rose 41 percent, while sales in products below Rs 1,050 saw a drop from 47.6 percent in the first quarter last year to 35.6 percent in the quarter under consideration.

Brokerage firm CLSA has raised the target on Campus Activewear to Rs 440 from an earlier Rs 370 with an 'outperform' rating.

"We raise our FY23-24 earnings estimates by 3-6 percent following the strong 1Q and management commentary," CLSA analysts said in the report.

The company made its debut on the stock market on May 9 this year at a premium of more than 23 percent. Campus Activewear's initial public offer (IPO), to raise up to Rs 1,400 crore, was subscribed 51.8 times. In the three-day bidding process, the IPO secured bids for 174 crore shares as against the 3.4 crore shares on offer, according to exchange data.

The stock price closed at Rs 432 per share, up 2.4 percent from the previous close on the BSE. It is nearly 5 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 459.9. The stock has gained more than 19 percent in the last one month.