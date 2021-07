The initial public offer (IPO) plan for Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) IPO is likely to have been cleared by Cabinet Committee for Economic Affairs (CCEA), sources informed CNBC-TV18.

The government has proposed to list LIC by March FY22, sources said.

The ministerial panel will decide on pricing and the quantum of government stake to be divested.

LIC is working on embedded value, internal efficiency and product restructuring.

