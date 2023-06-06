Buzzing cement stocks: Inorganic growth and energy cost decline spark industry optimism

Sanghi Industries, reportedly has attracted interest from potential suitors, namely the Nirma Group and JK Organisation. However, these reports have not been independently verified by CNBC-TV18. Sanghi Industries possesses an asset with a capacity of 6 million tonnes in West India, including limestone resources, which remains largely untapped. Despite the potential, the asset's full value has yet to be realised.

In Tuesday's trading session, cement stocks are generating significant attention due to two major news pieces. Firstly, JK Cements has announced its inorganic growth strategy with the acquisition of Toshali Cements Private Limited. The deal, valued at around $30 per tonne, marks JK Cement's entry into east India.

Live Tv

Loading...

However, the completion of the acquisition is subject to certain conditions, which may take up to six months. This development presents a positive outlook for JK Cement's expansion.

The second news item revolves around Sanghi Industries, which reportedly has attracted interest from potential suitors, namely the Nirma Group and JK Organisation. However, these reports have not been independently verified by CNBC-TV18.