Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for May 24 — Wednesday

By Meghna Sen  May 24, 2023 7:59:43 AM IST (Published)

CNBC-TV18 spoke to various experts and here's what they have to recommend for today's trading session. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research has a buy recommendation on TVS Motors, Apollo Tyres, while Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a ‘Buy’ on Adani Ports. Check out the targets and stoploss

Domestic equity markets ended higher in trade Tuesday (May 23) but profit booking by investors towards the end capped gains. The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended 18.11 points higher at 61,981.79, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled 33.60 points higher at 18,348. About 1,716 shares advanced, 1,686 shares declined, and 110 shares were unchanged.

Broader market indices performed better than the benchmarks as all midcap and smallcap stocks rose. On a sectoral front, Nifty Metal index gained about 3 percent, followed by Nifty Media, Auto and Pharma indices, which added about a percent, each. Among the losers, Nifty IT index was the biggest laggard, while Nifty Realty and Consumer Durables indices also ended lower.
ALSO READ: Vedanta declares 1st dividend for FY24: How it compares with previous 6 financial years
