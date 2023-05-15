3 Min(s) Read
Sharing as the top picks for Monday, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today, which are Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd, REC Limited and Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 reversed early losses and ended higher in Friday's trade. The indices were mainly led by banking, financial and auto stocks. Sensex rose 123 points and settled at 62,027 while Nifty, on the other hand, opened lower but reversed its intraday losses to close with minor gains of 18 points at 18315 levels.
Buying interest in select index heavyweights such as HDFC twins (HDFC Bank and HDFC), Reliance Industries (RIL) and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) also lifted the indices higher.