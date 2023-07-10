Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 10

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher has a buy recommendation on Bank of Baroda, Railtel Corporation of India and Castrol India. Check out the targets and stoploss.

On the domestic front, markets are witnessing profit booking, with India's bluechip Nifty 50 index dropping for the first time in nine sessions on Friday, succumbing to the persistent concerns of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve that have weighed on global equities. The Nifty 50 fell 0.85 percent to settle at 19,331.80, while the 30-member S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.77 percent to 65,280.45.

Live TV

Loading...

Broader market too ended in red with the Nifty midcap 100 down 0.8 percent while the Nifty smallcap 100 was down 0.4 percent. Except for PSU bank and Auto, all sectors ended in red. FMCG, Realty, and Private banks were among the top losers.

"Globally, sentiments turned sour after strong US private jobs data raised the probability of interest rate hikes by the Fed in its upcoming meeting. Investors look ahead to the release of the latest US nonfarm payrolls late Friday to provide further clues into the Federal Reserve's policy outlook," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal.