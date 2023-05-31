Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for today — May 31

CNBC-TV18 spoke to various experts and here's what they have to recommend for today's trading session. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research has a buy recommendation on Hindustan Aeronautics, Kalpataru Projects International, while Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a ‘Buy’ on IDFC and IRCTC. Check out the targets and stoploss

Indian markets opened lower but ended higher for the fourth straight session on Tuesday amid muted global sentiments as investors wait the US debt ceiling deal to go through the Democrats and the Republicans. Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 123 points, while Nifty closed above the 18,600 level on May 30, helped by FII inflows and firm Asian markets.

Action was seen in select midcap and smallcap stocks. Sectorially, it was a mixed bag with FMCG and Private Bank being top gainers. Selling in select metal, IT and oil and gas shares restricted gains in key indices.

"In the near term, we expect the market to take cues from its global peers and macro data to be released during the week. In addition, investors would watch for India’s GDP number, which will be released on Wednesday," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.

Nifty and Bank Nifty views from Rupak De and Kunal Shah of LKP Securities —

Nifty

The Nifty index had a quiet start but maintained a range throughout the period. Despite the muted beginning, the overall trend remained positive as the index stayed above critical moving averages. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) showed a bullish crossover, indicating a favorable market sentiment. Traders and investors were advised to consider buying on dips as long as the index remained above the 18500 level. However, resistance was observed at the 18800 mark, which could potentially limit further upside movements.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty index witnessed a strong comeback by the bulls, resulting in the index achieving a new high. The up move in the second half of the trading session was primarily driven by the performance of HDFC twins, indicating their significant contribution to the overall positive momentum.

At the lower end, the index has support at 44000, which coincides with the highest open interest being built up on the put side. This suggests that market participants have shown significant interest in put options at this level, potentially acting as a support zone for the index.

Overall, the Bank Nifty index has experienced bullish momentum, with the bulls leading the way and pushing the index to new highs.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to various experts and here's what they have to recommend for today's trading session. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research has a buy recommendation on Hindustan Aeronautics, Kalpataru Projects International, while Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a ‘Buy’ on IDFC and IRCTC. Check out the targets and stoploss.

Anuj Gupta’s stock picks:

1. IDFC: Buy, stop loss Rs 94, target price Rs 108

2. IRCTC: Buy, stop loss Rs 618, target price Rs 680

Stock picks by Vaishali Parekh:

1. Kalpataru Projects International: Buy at Rs 520, stop loss at Rs 510, target price Rs 547

2. Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd: Buy DCAL at Rs 116, stop loss at Rs 114, target price Rs 122

3. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd: Buy HAL at Rs 3102, stop loss 3050, target price Rs 3220

Nifty Spot Index

Support – 18500/18450

Resistance - 18800/18850

Bank Nifty Spot Index

Support – 44100/44050

Resistance – 44800/44850