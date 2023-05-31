Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for today — May 31

CNBC-TV18 spoke to various experts and here's what they have to recommend for today's trading session. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research has a buy recommendation on Hindustan Aeronautics, Kalpataru Projects International, while Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a ‘Buy’ on IDFC and IRCTC. Check out the targets and stoploss

Indian markets opened lower but ended higher for the fourth straight session on Tuesday amid muted global sentiments as investors wait the US debt ceiling deal to go through the Democrats and the Republicans. Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 123 points, while Nifty closed above the 18,600 level on May 30, helped by FII inflows and firm Asian markets.

Action was seen in select midcap and smallcap stocks. Sectorially, it was a mixed bag with FMCG and Private Bank being top gainers. Selling in select metal, IT and oil and gas shares restricted gains in key indices.