English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homemarket NewsBuy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for today — May 31

    Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for today — May 31

    Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for today — May 31
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Meghna Sen  May 31, 2023 10:12:08 AM IST (Published)

    CNBC-TV18 spoke to various experts and here's what they have to recommend for today's trading session. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research has a buy recommendation on Hindustan Aeronautics, Kalpataru Projects International, while Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a ‘Buy’ on IDFC and IRCTC. Check out the targets and stoploss

    Indian markets opened lower but ended higher for the fourth straight session on Tuesday amid muted global sentiments as investors wait the US debt ceiling deal to go through the Democrats and the Republicans. Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 123 points, while Nifty closed above the 18,600 level on May 30, helped by FII inflows and firm Asian markets.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    Action was seen in select midcap and smallcap stocks. Sectorially, it was a mixed bag with FMCG and Private Bank being top gainers. Selling in select metal, IT and oil and gas shares restricted gains in key indices.
    ALSO READ: 2 Adani Group stocks to exit MSCI Global index on May 31, HAL to be included
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X