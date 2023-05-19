Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher for today — May 19

Sharing as the top picks for Friday, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today, which are BEML Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.

Benchmark stock market indices ended lower on Thursday as investors rushed to book profits after strong Q4 results by the State Bank of India and ITC. The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 128.90 points to 61,431.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 51.80 points to settle at 18,129.95. Broader market indices also fell sharply due to the increased volatility.

Most of the sectoral indices also fell during the session, with Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Oil & Gas falling over 1 percent. Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Bank managed to remain in positive territory.

"Positive developments in debt-ceiling negotiations in the US had a favourable impact on global market sentiments. However, the domestic market experienced a subdued mood in the latter half, mainly attributed to the mixed earnings reported by sector majors. India's VIX at lower levels indicates market stability, instilling confidence in investors and encouraging long-term investment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Nifty view by Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

"Nifty in the morning session made an attempt to breach 18300 zone but failed to do so and with profit booking witnessed again slipped down to close in the red just below 18150 levels. With further slide witnessed, the index currently has got the next major support zone near 17900 zone with 18000 as the psychological level in-between."

Bank Nifty

"Bank Nifty also found resistance near the 44100 zone and slipped down during the intraday session to close marginally in the green near 43700 zone. A decisive breach below 43300 zone shall weaken the bias and can anticipate for further slide in the coming days with next major support zone visible near 42500 levels. The support for the day is seen at 18000 levels while the resistance is seen at 18300 levels. BankNifty would have the daily range of 43300-44100 levels."

Stock Picks

Sharing as the top picks for Friday, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today, which are BEML Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.

Buy BEML at Rs 1,446, Stop loss at Rs 1,422, Target price Rs 1,477

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd: Buy Poonawalla Fincorp at Rs 336, Stop loss at Rs 330, Target price Rs 350

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd: Buy MRPL at Rs 66.30, Stop loss at Rs 65, Target price Rs 70

Nifty Spot Index

Support – 18000/17950

Resistance - 18300/18350

Bank Nifty Spot Index

Support – 43300/43250

Resistance – 44100/44150