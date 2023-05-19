English
Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher for today — May 19

By Meghna Sen  May 19, 2023 10:01:50 AM IST (Published)

Sharing as the top picks for Friday, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today, which are BEML Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.

Benchmark stock market indices ended lower on Thursday as investors rushed to book profits after strong Q4 results by the State Bank of India and ITC. The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 128.90 points to 61,431.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 51.80 points to settle at 18,129.95. Broader market indices also fell sharply due to the increased volatility.

Most of the sectoral indices also fell during the session, with Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Oil & Gas falling over 1 percent. Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Bank managed to remain in positive territory.
ALSO READ: Bata Q4 profit rises 4% YoY to Rs 66 cr; Rs 13.50 per share dividend declared
