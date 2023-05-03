Buy or sell: Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities recommends 5 stocks to buy this week

On stocks to buy this week, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has recommended the five stocks – Wipro, Federal Bank, Tata Motors, Indian Energy Exchange and Indian Oil Corporation

After a flat FY23, Nifty now trades at 18 times one-year forward Price–earnings (P/E), which is a decent drop from the level of 21 times seen at the beginning of FY23. Sectors that began the year at elevated valuations – IT, Consumer, and select Private Financials – have seen moderation in the valuation multiples during the year.

Corporate earnings so far have been in line with the performance of heavyweights, such as Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and TCS, driving the aggregate. The spread of earnings has been decent with 79 percent of our universe either meeting or exceeding profit expectations, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal.

However, the brokerage said that the growth is being led by BFSI, Technology, and O&G, while Metals, Healthcare, and Telecom recorded a year-on-year earnings decline for the March quarter.

On Wednesday, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on weaker global cues, as caution prevailed across markets ahead of the US Federal Reserve's rate decision later today. The Nifty 50 was trading 0.39 percent lower at Rs 18,074.50 as of 9:45 am, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.40 percent.

On stocks to buy this week, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has recommended the five stocks – Wipro, Federal Bank, Tata Motors, Indian Energy Exchange and Indian Oil Corporation.

1) Wipro

: Buy Wipro with a target price of Rs 410. Stop Loss can be added at Rs 366. The stock is trading above five week's high levels, technical breakout is coupled with volumes. It has recovered from oversold zone.

2) Federal Bank: Buy Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 148. Stop Loss can be added at Rs 128. Expect a technical breakout and bullish candlestick pattern, The stock is trading above seven week's high levels, with higher top higher bottom formation.

3) Tata Motors: Buy Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 515. Stop Loss can be added at Rs 464. The shares have shown a strong candlestick pattern, with substantial volumes, and also bullish chart patterns.

4) IEX: Buy IEX, Stop Loss 147, Targer Price 170

Recovered from oversold zone, V pattern breakout on the weekly technical charts.

5) IOC: Buy IOC, Stop Loss 77, Target Price 88

Trend line breakout, trading above two months high levels. Technical indicators indicate optimism.