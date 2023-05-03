Buy or sell: Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities recommends 5 stocks to buy this week

2 Min(s) Read
On stocks to buy this week, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has recommended the five stocks – Wipro, Federal Bank, Tata Motors, Indian Energy Exchange and Indian Oil Corporation
After a flat FY23, Nifty now trades at 18 times one-year forward Price–earnings (P/E), which is a decent drop from the level of 21 times seen at the beginning of FY23. Sectors that began the year at elevated valuations – IT, Consumer, and select Private Financials – have seen moderation in the valuation multiples during the year.
Corporate earnings so far have been in line with the performance of heavyweights, such as Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and TCS, driving the aggregate. The spread of earnings has been decent with 79 percent of our universe either meeting or exceeding profit expectations, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal.
However, the brokerage said that the growth is being led by BFSI, Technology, and O&G, while Metals, Healthcare, and Telecom recorded a year-on-year earnings decline for the March quarter.