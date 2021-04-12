Buy on any dip to enter market, says Prabhudas Lilladher; lists its top picks

Indian shares have ebbed sharply from February 2021 high levels as investor worries have risen owing to a surge in the COVID-19 cases and consequent curbs imposed by many state governments. A number of states have imposed stricter restrictions such as mini lockdowns and night curfews in order to curb the infection while more could be in the offing thereby making the economic recovery look fragile.

The market correction, however, is an opportunity, said brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher in a recent report advising investors to use any dip as an entry point.

"We note that markets are driven by hopes of structural economic recovery and high levels of global liquidity and record FII inflows. Any correction due to the second wave of COVID-19 should be used as an entry point," it said in the report.

India on Monday reported another record daily surge in coronavirus cases, with the total now eclipsing Brazil’s tally. A record 1.68 lakh COVID-19 infections overnight were reported in the country, overtaking the Latin American hotspot nation to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus.

It also believes that the emerging corona situation can result in incremental EPS cut for FY22 in the coming months, although it seems too difficult to extrapolate the same to FY23. Lowering the Nifty target, it set a 12-month target for the NSE frontline index at 16,020 in the base case scenario vs 16,075 earlier.

Meanwhile, in the bull case scenario, Prabhudas Lilladher sees Nifty touching 18,977 in 15 months, which is lower than its previous target of 19,137.

Going ahead, the brokerage believes long terms trends in Infra, Housing, IT Services, Pharma, Chemicals, BFSI, Agri and E-commerce are intact. E-commerce, Electric Vehicles, OTT, Green energy, make in India and Financialisation will be key market drivers in the coming decade, it added.

The brokerage has added Rallis India and Westlife Development in Top picks. Here's the list: