Buy on any dip to enter market, says Prabhudas Lilladher; lists its top picks

Updated : April 12, 2021 02:38 PM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher lowered the the12-month target for Nifty at 16,020 in the base case scenario vs 16,075 earlier.
In the bull case scenario, Prabhudas Lilladher sees Nifty touching 18,977 in 15 months, which is lower than its previous target of 19,137.
The emerging Covid situation can result in incremental EPS cut for FY22 in the coming months.
Published : April 12, 2021 02:37 PM IST

