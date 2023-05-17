Buy on dip trend— here’s why this analyst recommends buying Hindustan Unilever and Escorts

Market tech analyst Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com have these recommendations for Wednesday’s trading session.
Stock market expert Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com advises investors not to read too much into this correction and considers it a temporary phase. If the market extends towards the 18,070-18,080 level, it becomes crucial to monitor whether it breaks or holds.
However, the recommendation for now is to adopt a "buy on dip" approach and consider entering the market in the range of 18,070-18,080, according to Jain this is where a favorable risk-reward profile for going long on the Nifty is expected.
From the perspective of specific stock recommendations, Jain suggests that Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is one stock that investors can consider at the current levels. Furthermore, investors could look to add more shares on dips if a breakout from the falling trendline is observed.
Jain points out that this breakout comes after a long consolidation period of approximately 9 to 10 months, making HUL an attractive prospect.
Read Here | Bank of Baroda shares can deliver up to 29% return post Q4 show. Should you buy, sell or hold?
For those considering HUL, a stop-loss below Rs 2,610 is recommended, with targets set around Rs 2,730. It is worth noting that HUL shares have remained relatively flat over the last month.
In the auto sector, there has been a notable outperformance, which is expected to continue based on the Nifty Auto Index.
Escorts, in particular, has displayed strong price volume action, making it an appealing choice for long positions. Jain advises setting a stop-loss below Rs 2,060, with near-term targets set around Rs 2,170. Over the last month, Escorts shares have gained more than 7 percent each, highlighting the positive momentum in the stock.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Health that Matters: Lupin Digital Health CEO on the role of emerging technologies in scaling healthcare through digital therapeutics
May 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Elon Musk says work-from-home is a moral issue and wants Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX employees to be in office
May 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Being Agrarian: El Nino impact—here's how Indian agriculture sector can battle it out
May 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Look, a Power of Attorney holder is a service provider and liable to pay GST
May 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read