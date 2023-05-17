Buy on dip trend— here’s why this analyst recommends buying Hindustan Unilever and Escorts

Market tech analyst Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com have these recommendations for Wednesday’s trading session.

Stock market expert Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com advises investors not to read too much into this correction and considers it a temporary phase. If the market extends towards the 18,070-18,080 level, it becomes crucial to monitor whether it breaks or holds.

Live Tv

Loading...

However, the recommendation for now is to adopt a "buy on dip" approach and consider entering the market in the range of 18,070-18,080, according to Jain this is where a favorable risk-reward profile for going long on the Nifty is expected.