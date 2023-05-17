English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsBuy on dip trend— here’s why this analyst recommends buying Hindustan Unilever and Escorts

Buy on dip trend— here’s why this analyst recommends buying Hindustan Unilever and Escorts

Buy on dip trend— here’s why this analyst recommends buying Hindustan Unilever and Escorts
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ekta Batra   | Sonia Shenoy  May 17, 2023 3:39:01 PM IST (Published)

Market tech analyst Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com have these recommendations for Wednesday’s trading session.

Stock market expert Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com advises investors not to read too much into this correction and considers it a temporary phase. If the market extends towards the 18,070-18,080 level, it becomes crucial to monitor whether it breaks or holds.

Live Tv

Loading...

However, the recommendation for now is to adopt a "buy on dip" approach and consider entering the market in the range of 18,070-18,080, according to Jain this is where a favorable risk-reward profile for going long on the Nifty is expected.
From the perspective of specific stock recommendations, Jain suggests that Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is one stock that investors can consider at the current levels. Furthermore, investors could look to add more shares on dips if a breakout from the falling trendline is observed.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X