Bulls take charge as Nifty closes above 16,200 and Sensex jumps 760 points but Rupee near 80

Indian shares ended Monday's session at over a one-month high amid all-around gains. The broader NSE Nifty50 closed above 16,200, at 16,279, gaining 229 points, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 760 points to 54,521.

Broader markets rose in tandem with the Midcap index surging 392 points to 28,410. Banking gauge, Nifty Bank surged 676 points to settle at 35,359.

Financials and IT shares were among the top contributors with Infosys, ICICI, and Kotak Bank leading the pack among others. NBCC, Hindustan Copper, L&T Infotech, Voltas were among to midcap gainers.

Metal shares gained as falling prices aided sentiment with Hindalco gaining the most in the pack. Tata Steel also gained more than 2 percent.

HDFC Bank share price underperformed following a mixed set of earnings with the banking scrip down a percent.

FMCG shares slipped as palm oil prices rose 10 percent with domestic consumer major Godrej Consumer down over 2 percent, Zydus, Laurus Labs, CONCOR, Jubilant Food and LIC also slipped in a strong trading session.

On currency, the Indian Rupee failed to hold on to recovery at the opening and eventually settled at a record low of 79.97 against the greenback. The Rupee had closed at 79.88 against the dollar on Friday.

Asian markets ended higher amid easing concerns on the inflation front. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was the biggest gainer and ended nearly 3 percent higher led by gains in real estate and energy stocks.

China's equity indices also rose as the Shanghai Composite added 1.6 percent. South Korea's Kospi also added nearly 2 percent.

Japan's equity market was closed for a holiday today.