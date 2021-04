Bullish on aviation sector with eye on valuations: Avendus Capital’s Vaibhav Sanghavi

Its the season of tapping into the markets as companies cue up to make their Dalal Street debut by launching their respective Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). How does this augur for the aviation sector? Avendus Capital’s Vaibhav Sanghavi helped read the situation.

Talking about IPO in the airline industry he said, “It is a great time for IPOs and from airline industry perspective one of the biggest variables we all know is the prices of oil and the sentiment around that kind of keeps on getting impacted. As I said what are the valuations they are probably coming at and then probably one needs to take a call.”

He further added, “India has tremendous opportunity for the aviation sector in terms of the number of people who are kind of flying so I think from a longer-term perspective the industry definitely has some good prospects. An efficient airline in a country like India would definitely augur some good amount of interest. So we would be constructive on the sector at a particular valuation.”

Talking about the primary market Vaibhav Sanghavi, Co-CEO of Avendus Capital Alt Strategies said, “Primary market has been doing very well, companies have been able to raise some good amount of capital, strengthening the balance sheet and it all gives the fillip to the economy on an overall basis. My take would be that from a longer-term perspective robust primary market is pretty much good for the capital market in any case.”

On the FOMC decision, Sanghavi said, “On an overall basis, I am positive on the outcome from what FOMC has done and we remain constructive on the market.”