Bulk of India portfolio is financials, says Sparx AMC

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Fujimura Tadahiro, the Chief Investment Officer of the Asian Investment Division at Sparx AMC, shared his perspective on the investment landscape in Japan and India. He was joined by Paul Simon, Deputy Head of the Asian Investment Division, who provided valuable insights into Sparx AMC's investment strategy in India. Together, they discussed the attractiveness of the Indian market and its potential in the context of global changes and demographics.

Paul Simon delved deeper into Sparx AMC's investment strategy within the Indian market . He revealed that the bulk of their portfolio in India is allocated to the financial sector. Simon highlighted two distinct aspects within this sector, emphasising the importance of both credit-based and non-credit-based investments.

Simon stated, "It is safe to say that there is no Indian growth story without a credit growth story." This statement underscores the vital role that credit plays in fostering economic growth in India. The financial sector, including prominent banks, is a cornerstone of Sparx AMC's portfolio, aligning with the belief that credit will continue to be a significant driver of India's economic expansion.

However, what sets Sparx AMC's investment approach apart is its recognition of the opportunities within the non-credit segment of the financial sector. Simon outlined various avenues within this space, including insurance, asset management, brokerage firms, and infrastructure plays. He particularly highlighted the growth potential in segments like affordable housing and gold financing.

"Whether it is insurance, whether it is asset management, whether it is brokerage or the infrastructure plays like the data companies or the exchanges in India. So there are multiple themes in the financial space," Simon affirmed.

He also noted, "Credit will be the bulk of our portfolio, and there I think the biggest play is the big banks, which meet both our criteria." This signifies Sparx AMC's confidence in the stability and growth prospects of India's leading financial institutions.

Furthermore, Simon emphasised their interest in specific niche plays, such as affordable housing and gold finance. These sectors represent unique opportunities within India's financial landscape and align with the broader themes of inclusivity and economic diversification.

According to Tadahiro both Japan and India are exceptionally attractive markets for investors. He highlighted the significance of demography and global changes as the driving forces behind India's appeal.

He explained, "Demography and global changes are two reasons, which make India attractive."

