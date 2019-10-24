Business
Buffett's magic not working in Dalal Street, says report
Updated : October 24, 2019 01:15 PM IST
One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm, nearly tripled its losses in FY19 after Berkshire invested $300 million in Paytm back in 2018.
Berkshire Hathaway recently purchased 6.1 lakh shares of RBL Bank, whose price has crashed more than 60 percent in the past six months.
