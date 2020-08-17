Commodities
Buffett who once mocked gold market now invests in it
Updated : August 17, 2020 12:30 PM IST
Surging bullion prices are boosting profit margins for gold firms after costs of production steadied, making them increasingly attractive investments.
The move comes as a surprise to many as Buffett has always warned against investing on gold claiming it to be unproductive.
He bought 129.7 million ounces of silver, in 1997 for less than for $6 an ounce banking on demand exceeding production and re-use.