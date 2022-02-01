Budget without surprises will be best; avoid stocks targeting disposable income: Geosphere Capital

Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner, Geosphere Capital Management, on Tuesday, said that he is looking for a realistic road map and intent from the government. According to him, a limited Budget without any surprises would be the best-case scenario. Since inflationary conditions in the country are gathering a storm, he explained that he is avoiding stocks which are based on consumers having disposable income.

On his expectations from the Union Budget today, Sanger believes raising capital gains tax will impact the market adversely. Since inflationary conditions in the country are gathering a storm, he explained that he is avoiding ideas that are based on consumers having disposable income. Additionally, he added that IT has both demand and pricing power and hence he remains bullish on the sector.

He said, “We need to see a credible budget which is realistic in terms of the amount of headroom that the government has and entrust the private sector to deliver the job growth that is needed because at the end of the day, the government can only do so much with the headwinds ahead of it.”

On US inflation, Sanger believes it is going to be sticky. According to him, the Federal Reserve is behind the curve in being able to handle inflation in the US as the figure is at a multi-decade high.

