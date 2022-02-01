Budget stock impact analysis LIVE updates: As FM Sitharaman begins speech, Bank Nifty leads market higher

Budget stock impact analysis LIVE updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun presenting the Union Budget 2022. Meanwhile, the market is strong with headline indices up over 1.5 percent and midcap indices gaining over 0.8 percent. Britannia, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Life are leading the gains on Nifty.

Nifty Bank has risen over 2 percent higher at 38,737 and Nifty Financial Services has shot up over 2 percent as well. Nifty Auto opened in the red but turned green Nifty Metal has surged over 1.5 percent and Nifty Realty sector is up over 2 percent.

Of 50 stocks on Nifty, 44 closed in the green Monday, with Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Wipro, BPCL, and Bajaj Finserv closed up to 5 percent higher. Leading the losses were IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Coal India, UPL, and Hindustan Unilever.

For all the latest updates on Union Budget 2022, follow our LIVE blog here