Budget stock impact analysis: FM Sitharaman's 5G, infra announcements boost stocks

Budget stock impact analysis LIVE updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a growth-oriented budget for 2022, covering just about every sector. The Nifty is up 1.5 percent and the Sensex is up 1.6 percent.

Announcements impacting stocks:

Announcement: FM announces highway network expansion

Stocks impacted: PNC Infratech, IRB Infra, Dilip Buildcon, Ashoka Buildcon shares rise up to 3%

Announcement: 68% of defence capital procurement to be earmarked for domestic industry

Stock impacted: BEL HAL Bharat Dynamic, Mazagon Dock, Astra Microwave etc.

Announcement: Battery swapping policy will be brought out

Stocks impacted: Amara Raja, Exide

Announcement: Spectrum auction for 5G rollout within FY22-23, says FM

Stocks impacted: Vodafone, Bharti Airtel, Reliance trade higher.

Announcement: National Highway network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23, says FM Sitharaman. 'Gati Shakti'

Stocks impacted: Infra stocks like L&T, IRB Infra, Ashoka Buildcon etc.

Announcement: Chemical-free natural farming to be promoted throughout the country. : Chemical-free natural farming to be promoted throughout the country. FY22 farm procurement value to be Rs 2.37 lakh cr. To implement a scheme to lower dependence on oilseed imports

Stocks impacted: Fertiliser stocks like Chambal Fertiliser and Deepak Fertiliser

Announcement: To issue e-passports soon, says FM

Stocks impacted: TCS rises 1.15 percent

Announcement: FM reduces duties on imported stocks; revokes anti dumping duty on some steel products​

Stocks impacted: Steel stocks like Tata Steel

Announcements: 400 new Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency; 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed; innovative ways for building metro systems to be implemented

Stock impact: IRCTC, Indian Railways, Rail Vikas Nigam, CONCOR, Titagarh Wagons surge

Announcement: Necessary amendments in IBC to be carried out; to also enable cross border insolvency resolution; winding up to be expedited to reduce timeline from 2 years to 6 months; reduction of credit cost announced

Stock impact: Nifty Bank surges 1.3%

Announcement: Additional allocation of Rs 19,500 crore for PLI in Solar PV module manufacturing

Stock impact: Tata Power, ReNew Power, Suzlon Power surge up to 3%