Budget stock impact analysis: FM Sitharaman's 5G, infra announcements boost stocks

IST (Updated)
Mini

Budget stock impact analysis: The stock market is reacting strongly to the growth-led budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament Tuesday. Here's how individual stocks and sectors reacted to the announcements made by FM.

Budget stock impact analysis LIVE updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a growth-oriented budget for 2022, covering just about every sector. The Nifty is up 1.5 percent and the Sensex is up 1.6 percent.
Announcements impacting stocks:
Announcement: FM announces highway network expansion
Stocks impacted: PNC Infratech, IRB Infra, Dilip Buildcon, Ashoka Buildcon shares rise up to 3%
Announcement: 68% of defence capital procurement to be earmarked for domestic industry
Stock impacted: BEL HAL Bharat Dynamic, Mazagon Dock, Astra Microwave etc.
Announcement: Battery swapping policy will be brought out
Stocks impacted: Amara Raja, Exide
Announcement: Spectrum auction for 5G rollout within FY22-23, says FM
Stocks impacted: Vodafone, Bharti Airtel, Reliance trade higher.
Announcement: National Highway network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23, says FM Sitharaman. 'Gati Shakti'
Stocks impacted: Infra stocks like L&T, IRB Infra, Ashoka Buildcon etc.
Announcement: Chemical-free natural farming to be promoted throughout the country. FY22 farm procurement value to be Rs 2.37 lakh cr. To implement a scheme to lower dependence on oilseed imports
Stocks impacted: Fertiliser stocks like Chambal Fertiliser and Deepak Fertiliser
Announcement: To issue e-passports soon, says FM
Stocks impacted: TCS rises 1.15 percent
Announcement: FM reduces duties on imported stocks; revokes anti dumping duty on some steel products​
Stocks impacted: Steel stocks like Tata Steel
Announcements: 400 new Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency; 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed; innovative ways for building metro systems to be implemented
Stock impact: IRCTC, Indian Railways, Rail Vikas Nigam, CONCOR, Titagarh Wagons surge
Announcement: Necessary amendments in IBC to be carried out; to also enable cross border insolvency resolution; winding up to be expedited to reduce timeline from 2 years to 6 months; reduction of credit cost announced
Stock impact: Nifty Bank surges 1.3%
Announcement: Additional allocation of Rs 19,500 crore for PLI in Solar PV module manufacturing
Stock impact: Tata Power, ReNew Power, Suzlon Power surge up to 3%
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha, Yashi Gupta)
First Published:  IST
