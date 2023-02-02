Budget 2023: Reclaiming the unclaimed dividend to become hassle-free

The unclaimed portion of divided for BSE500 companies stood at Rs 3,656 crore at the end of FY22. On an average, over Rs 3,000 crore of dividends were lying on the books of these firms during the last five years, data sourced from Ace Equity showed.

Equity investors who missed their dividend collection and subsequently got transferred to investor protection fund have something to cheer. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget for FY24, proposed to form an IT portal to reclaim the unclaimed shares and unpaid dividends, making the process less of a hassle for them.

The unclaimed portion of divided for BSE500 companies stood at Rs 3,656 crore at the end of FY22. On an average, over Rs 3,000 crore of dividends were lying on the books of these firms during the last five years, data sourced from Ace Equity showed. According to the Companies Act, 2013, dividends that have remained unclaimed for seven consecutive years or more shall be transferred by the company in the name of Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF), established by the Central Government.

“For investors to reclaim unclaimed shares and unpaid dividends from the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority with ease, an integrated IT portal will be established,” the Finance Minister said in her budget speech.

While public sector steel maker — Steel Authority of India tops the chart with an unclaimed dividend of Rs 368 crore, consumer staples such as ITC and HUL had unclaimed dividends to the tune of Rs 224 crore and Rs 220 crore, respectively. Interestingly, five firms — SAIL, ITC, HUL, SBI Cards and RIL – together accounts about a third of unclaimed dividend, which stood at Rs 3,656 crore as of FY22.

However, unclaimed dividend, which forms a part of “current liability” in balance sheet is miniscule in nature, compared to other short term dues. For the top five companies, the unclaimed dividend as of FY22 is just 0.32 percent of their total current liabilities.

In FY22, ITC had transferred unclaimed dividends worth Rs 16.89 crore and 11.66 lakh shares to IEPF, as they remained unclaimed after FY14.